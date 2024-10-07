Gary Neville issues update on the future of Erik ten Hag at Man United

Football pundit Gary Neville has claimed Manchester United do not want to sack manager Erik ten Hag.

The former Man United defender made that claim on Sky Sports while discussing the future of the Dutch manager after a poor start to the season.

The Red Devils have won just eight points in their first seven matches of the season, their worst start to a Premier League campaign.

Not only their Premier League form has been poor but also in the Europa League, they have failed to win the two matches they have played so far this season.

Ten Hag has been linked with an exit from the club after a disastrous start to the season but Neville believes that the club is not thinking about sacking the manager.

He told Sky Sports:

“They definitely won’t want to do anything this season. No club wants to sack a manager during the middle of the season.

“It’s not just a reflection on the manager, it’s a reflection upon them. Even though INEOS have come into the club in the last few months in terms of taking control of the football side – and Dan Ashworth and Omar Berrada have only been in for a couple of months – you can’t really land the blame at their door.

“They’re going to need two or three years to sort this out. But the club did make the decision to keep Ten Hag in the summer, so they won’t want to reverse that decision within the first six or seven games. They have just got to hope [something happens] in this next couple of weeks – through maybe a reset, some thinking time, some planning.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ten Hag but his team has failed to produce positive results this season.

They are sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League standings after scoring just five goals in the season.

Nothing has worked for them so far, not even the new signings they brought to the club this summer after spending heavily in the transfer market.

Erik ten Hag has failed to live up to expectations at Man United

It is Ten Hag’s third season at the club and the manager has struggled in every single season, despite winning two trophies in the process.

Their form in the league has not improved and following their eighth placed finish last season, the manager has failed to make any adjustments to the issues they are facing.

Ten Hag has a mountain to climb at the club and it is getting difficult for him with every passing week.