Liverpool open contract talks with player Arne Slot wasn’t sure of at first

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Liverpool have multiple players who are facing uncertain futures.

Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Virgil Van Dijk are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Although the trio remain heavily linked with summer exits, including Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid to replace the recently injured Dani Carvajal, Liverpool are believed to want to extend all three’s stays at Anfield.

Van Dijk, for example, is rumoured to have told close friends that he is hopeful ‘positive talks’ will take place soon, keeping him at the club beyond next summer.

Liverpool open Ibrahima Konate contract talks

However, while the Reds have a lot of work to do to extend arguably their three most influential players’ deals, another first-team star is also in line for a new contract — Ibrahima Konate.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have opened contract renewal talks with the French centre-back and hope to tie him down on fresh terms beyond 2026, which is when his current deal expires.

Frenchman proves Arne Slot wrong

Credit has to go to the 25-year-old. Despite being a regular for Jurgen Klopp, who signed him from RB Leipzig in 2021, Konate wasn’t overly popular with Arne Slot when the Dutchman first arrived.

Losing his place to Jarell Quansah in the first games of the season, Konate’s off-field levels were a cause for concern for his manager. However, knuckling down and proving Slot wrong, Konate has since won his place back and has become his new manager’s preferred partner for Van Dijk.

Consequently, eager to avoid a repeat scenario of the one facing the Dutch centre-back, Liverpool are already working to extend their number five’s deal.

During his three-and-a-half years at Anfield, Konate, who has represented France on 17 occasions, has contributed to eight goals in 99 games in all competitions.