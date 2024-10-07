Jarell Quansah signs new long-term Liverpool contract

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Liverpool have confirmed that Jarell Quansah has signed a new long-term contract.

The Reds have successfully agreed to extend the 21-year-old’s deal, keeping him at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

The centre-back has enjoyed an excellent breakthrough and remains close to receiving his first senior England call-up.

Jarell Quansah credits Arne Slot for new Liverpool contract

Domestically, although Quansah was awarded his Liverpool debut under former boss Jurgen Klopp, it has been Arne Slot’s arrival that has elevated the youngster to new levels.

“I couldn’t be happier at this minute,” the defender told Liverpool FC.

“I think the way the new manager has come in, his coaching style has definitely been a massive part of that and I think it is the best club in the world for me to develop at and become a better player.

“I think the players around me, who I’m looking to work hard off and listen to, I think they’re the best in the position at the minute. So, like I said, there is probably no better place I could be.”

Rivalling Ibrahima Konate for the right to partner club captain and legend Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of the Reds’ defence, Quansah is clearly a highly regarded member of Slot’s squad.

Now rewarded for his fine development, the 21-year-old’s latest deal will see him move up the squad’s hierarchy, both in status, and financially.

The Reds are also expected to offer Konate and Van Dijk new deals as Slot prioritises sorting his first-team defender’s futures.