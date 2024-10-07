Jhon Duran has signed a new contract with Aston Villa (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have officially announced that star striker Jhon Duran has signed a new contract with the club despite recent transfer links with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

The talented Colombia international has been in superb form at Villa Park this season, and fans of the Midlands outfit will be delighted to see today’s news of his contract extension on the club’s official site.

Duran has long looked like an exciting prospect for the future, and he’s also increasingly showing how important he can be for Villa in the present, contributing six goals in ten games so far this season, even though he’s not always been a starter for Unai Emery’s side.

Duran’s fine form has seen him linked with Chelsea by Fabrizio Romano, as well as with Arsenal by Fichajes in a recent report, and it’s easy to see why top clubs like these would be interested in the 20-year-old.

Jhon Duran transfer: Aston Villa star is staying put

Still, it looks like bad news for Chelsea and Arsenal as Duran will instead be committing his future to Villa for a little while longer.

Their club statement read:

Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Jhon Durán has signed a new contract with the club until 2030.

The 20-year-old has been in sparkling form at the start of this season, scoring six times, including the only goal on Wednesday night which sealed a famous win over German giants, Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

He has also contributed match-winning goals against West Ham, Leicester and Everton, the latter of which was a spectacular long-range strike.

Duran could surely be an upgrade on the inconsistent Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge, so it looks like a major blow for the Blues, who would now surely have to pay a lot more to sign the talented young South American.

Arsenal perhaps have less of a desperate need for a striker like Duran, though one imagines Mikel Arteta might do well to replace Gabriel Jesus and at least have better cover available for the in-form Kai Havertz.