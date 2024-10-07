Important Liverpool star joins up with national team despite injury issue

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has joined up with the Argentina national team in Miami ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifying matches despite the midfielder picking up an injury during the Reds’ win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Arne Slot confirmed after the Merseyside club’s 1-0 win over the Eagles that the Argentina star was taken off at halftime and replaced by Dominik Szoboszlai after feeling something in his groin during the opening 45 minutes at Selhurst Park

This hasn’t stopped the 25-year-old from going on international duty as the Liverpool star has joined up with the rest of the Argentina squad in Miami ahead of their World Cup qualifiers with Venezuela and Bolivia, reports the Liverpool Echo’s Paul Gorst.

Mac Allister played down any injury fears post-match as the World Cup winner took to social media to confirm that his issue was just some “slight discomfort”.

“Great win for the team today, these are the moments that make us stronger,” the Reds midfielder said on Instagram. “I felt a slight discomfort during the game, but nothing that will stop me. Now fully focused on what’s ahead.”

Argentina’s medical staff will assess Mac Allister before Lionel Scaloni risks playing him, which is why Liverpool are unlikely to have a problem with the player travelling.

Liverpool will not want Alexis Mac Allister risked

Liverpool take on Chelsea at Anfield once the Premier League season resumes after the international break and that is a game the Reds will want Mac Allister fully fit for.

Fans might have an issue with the Argentina star travelling to meet up with his national team following his injury concern as many players would pull out if this happened to them. However, the national team is a big passion for the Argentine people and the Liverpool star will not want to miss out on any of the golden period his country are currently going through.

The Reds are likely to be in contact with the medical staff of Argentina and between them both, they will work out a way for Mac Allister to arrive back for the Chelsea match fully healthy.