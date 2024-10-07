Liverpool journalist provides the latest on Alisson’s serious injury

Alisson to miss a lot of action for Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker suffered a serious hamstring injury at the weekend in the Reds’ 1-0 over Crystal Palace and the Merseyside club are still waiting on the results of his scan.

The Brazilian went down in the second half of the clash at Selhurst Park after kicking away a pass back to him from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The pain on the 32-year-old’s face was visible and fans knew the issue was serious as the goalkeeper hit the ground in frustration. The Brazilian underwent a scan on his hamstring injury over the weekend and according to the Liverpool Echo’s Paul Gorst, the Merseyside club are still waiting for the results before putting a timescale on his recovery.

Alisson is expected to be out for a long time, which will pass the baton over to Caoimhin Kelleher, who has been brilliant between the sticks whenever called upon.

The Irishman will get the chance to impress clubs further ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window as the 25-year-old is expected to depart Anfield at the end of the current season following the addition of Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Could Giorgi Mamardashvili join Liverpool early to replace Alisson?

Todofichajes have reported that Mamardashvili could be brought to Liverpool earlier than expected after signing the Georgia international over the summer from Valencia before the goalkeeper was loaned back to the La Liga side until the end of the season.

This is very unlikely as Alisson is not expected to be out until the end of the season and Valencia are in a relegation fight at present and will not want to lose any of their weapons.

Arne Slot will hand Kelleher the role until Alisson returns and the constant injuries suffered by the Brazilian is something the goalkeeper needs to work on.