Liverpool considering making change to €40m transfer plan following major development

Liverpool to try early Giorgio Mamardashvili move to replace the injured Alisson? (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering bringing the transfer deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili forward following the injury to current Reds shot-stopper Alisson.

The Mamardashvili to Liverpool transfer deal was agreed this summer, with the Georgia international scheduled to arrive at Anfield for the start of the 2025/26 campaign, remaining in La Liga for one more year.

However, it could now be that Liverpool have to change their plans as Alisson is injured, and Todo Fichajes claim they’re considering trying to bring Mamardashvili to the club this January instead.

Mamardashvili is a fine talent and one that surely has a big future as the long-term replacement for Alisson at LFC, but it remains to be seen if there’s a realistic possibility of being able to persuade Valencia to let him go earlier than they would have expected.

Could Giorgi Mamardashvili replace the injured Alisson at Liverpool?

Liverpool fans will no doubt want to keep an eye on this as it could be their best bet for ensuring they don’t miss Alisson too much while he’s out injured.

At the same time, however, there is also Caoimhin Kelleher as a decent backup option for Arne Slot to rely on, and it might not be ideal to try bringing Mamardashvili in during the middle of the season in a high-pressure situation when he hasn’t had time to settle in and a pre-season to get used to his new surroundings and teammates.

The ideal scenario would obviously be if Alisson doesn’t end up being out for too long, but the fact that they’re reportedly looking at re-scheduling the Mamardashvili deal perhaps indicates that the club are not confident about seeing the Brazilian ‘keeper returning that soon.

Alisson has been a great servant to Liverpool down the years and he remains one of their top performers from this season so far, so it could take urgent action to fix things if his injury really ends up being very serious.