Man United make decision on Erik ten Hag replacement as poor season continues

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are lining up Thomas Tuchel to replace Erik ten Hag at the club.

After playing a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa at the weekend, the Red Devils dropped down to 14th place in the Premier League which is their worst ever start to a season.

In seven matches this season, Ten Hag’s team have won eight points.

Their home defeats against Liverpool and Tottenham have been the darkest moments of their season so far.

It was clear in those matches that the Red Devils are miles behind the top teams in England and Ten Hag has failed to improve the level of the team.

The Man United hierarchy has now decided to target a move for former Chelsea manager Tuchel, as per the report from journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

The Premier League giants indulged in talks with the German manager this summer but failed to reach an agreement on his demands for the job.

They decided to keep the faith in Ten Hag but their decision has proved to be a disaster looking at their current performances.

The club provided the Dutch manager new signings in the summer and spent heavily once again in order to turn around their fortunes.

Man United prepare to sack Erik ten Hag?

However, it has not worked for the manager, the players or the club as a whole and now they are considering getting rid of the Dutch manager.

Tuchel has experience in the Premier League and left Bayern Munich in the summer.

He guided Chelsea to the Champions League title, in which they beat Manchester City in the final.

Tuchel is known for his attention to detail and his tactical acumen, something that is desperately needed at Man United.

Ten Hag has been supported in every possible way by the club and the fans but his failure to deliver for the third season in a row is set to cost him his job.