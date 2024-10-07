(Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee has been criticised by ESPN pundit Craig Burley.

Following Man United’s 0-0 draw against Aston Villa at the weekend, their performance and some of the players in particular have been criticised.

The Red Devils are currently 14th in the Premier League standings after their worst start to a Premier League season.

New signing Zirkzee has only scored one Premier League goal this season and it came in the opening match of the season against Fulham.

Since then, his time at Old Trafford has been a massive struggle with the player failing to make an impact whether he starts or comes from the bench.

While speaking on ESPN, Burley criticised the Dutch attacker and claimed he is “never a Man United player”.

Burley said:

“But they say that’s another clean sheet, after losing the amount of goals they did last week, after losing the amount of goals they did in Porto, after signing all these players in the summer and leaving them on the bench.

“Some of the signings have been absolutely horrendous. Hojlund hasn’t worked out obviously, we’ve talked about Zirkzee. My god, he’s never a Man United player.”

It is not a surprise to see the Man United attacker come under severe criticism this season.

Erik ten Hag’s team have only scored five goals in the Premier League this season, only Southampton have scored fewer goals than the Red Devils.

Nothing has worked out for Man United this season and that is why they are closer to the relegation zone than the top four of the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag is struggling to make Man United tick

Their poor form and their disastrous start to the season has raised questions about the future of the manager.

Having thrown money on new signings in the summer, Man United have struggled in attack, midfield and defense.

Their only silver lining of the season is the fine form of Andre Onana who has the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

Ten Hag has to turn around the disastrous time at the club or face the sack as uncertainty over his future is increasing every week.