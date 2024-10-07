Man United star who left the club in 2020 has refused to rule out a return to Old Trafford

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images,)

Former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes has claimed that he will not rule out a return to the Premier League side.

The Lille midfielder has attracted interest from Premier League clubs after his fine performances for the French club, which ultimately earned him a call up to the England squad under Lee Carsley.

Gomes left the Premier League side in 2020 for more playing time, which was not possible at Old Trafford.

Since moving to France, the midfielder has cemented his place as one of the best players in the league in his position.

The midfielder has entered the final year of his contract at Lille and clubs are monitoring him ahead of the January transfer window.

“As amazing as it would be, after finding happiness abroad I know [playing in the Premier League] is not the be-all and end-all,” Gomes told The Times.

“There’ll always be that sentimental soft spot, so of course it’d be difficult to say no.”

The midfielder has shown his quality at Lille and it is not a surprise to see clubs across England taking notice of his talent.

French club Lille risk losing him for free at the end of the season so they could consider cashing in on him in the January transfer window.

It is their only chance to get some money for the midfielder who will become a free agent in the summer next year.

Angel Gomes to make a return to Man United in future?

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Gomes and whether a return to Old Trafford is possible.

Gomes would love to return to England one day, preferably to Man United where he came through the academy.

The way the Man United midfield is looking, a player like Gomes would go on to make a huge difference.

The likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are clearly past their best and someone young, more athletic is needed at the club.