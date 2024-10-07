“Gone mad!” – Marcus Rashford outburst shows Erik ten Hag has lost the Man United dressing room

Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been spotted mouthing that Erik ten Hag had “gone mad” during yesterday’s game against Aston Villa.

The England international was subbed off at Villa Park yesterday in another frustrating game for Man Utd as they could only draw 0-0 with Unai Emery’s side.

Rashford didn’t look too happy, and though it’s perhaps not entirely clear what he was saying here, or who he was talking about, it seems he might have been criticising Ten Hag as “mad” for some of his decision-making during the game.

Watch the video clip below and make up your own minds, but it’s certainly caused quite a stir on social media, particularly as Ten Hag was also spotted arguing with his coach Ruud van Nistelrooy during the same game…

?Rashford saying “He’s gone mad” ? ? Who is he referring too???? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PTDKk24Wtj — Manchester United Forever (@Utd_Forever7) October 6, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports

Marcus Rashford unhappy with Erik ten Hag?

Rashford hasn’t been at his best for United for a while now, and it might be that he’s not particularly enjoying his football under Ten Hag, even if he performed very well during the Dutchman’s first season in charge.

That already feels like a long time ago, though, with a new manager perhaps needed to get the best out of players like Rashford, who are capable of so much more than what they’re currently producing.

United lost 3-0 to Tottenham last week before a 3-3 draw with Porto and then yesterday’s 0-0 against Villa, meaning they’ve won just two of their last nine games in all competitions and made their worst start to a league season in 35 years.