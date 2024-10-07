Talks held: Arsenal approach two strikers and scout impressive Liverpool & Chelsea transfer target

Omar Marmoush is on Arsenal's radar (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Arsenal are working hard behind the scenes on potential striker transfers as they’ve recently had contacts over Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic, while their scouts were also in attendance to watch Omar Marmoush as he impressed against Bayern Munich yesterday.

CaughtOffside understands that the Gunners are keen to strengthen up front in the near future, and have approached the inner circle of Lille striker David, though a deal is expected to be complicated due to the long list of clubs interested in the Canada international, who is due to become a free agent next summer.

Sources also told CaughtOffside that Arsenal have made an approach over Vlahovic, though it seems his priority is to stay and sign a new contract at Juventus, which has led the north London giants to switch their focus to Eintracht Frankfurt’s in-form Egyptian forward Marmoush.

The 25-year-old continued his strong start to the season yesterday with two goals as Eintracht drew with Bayern Munich in a thrilling Bundesliga game, and it’s understood that he’s impressed Arsenal scouts.

Omar Marmoush transfer: Arsenal not the only Premier League club interested

Marmoush has a long list of suitors, however, with scouts from Liverpool and Chelsea also among those watching him yesterday, while Manchester United, Newcastle United and West Ham are also known to be among the player’s admirers.

Arsenal are clearly eager to strengthen up front soon, however, having been keen on Benjamin Sesko in the summer, only for him to decide to stay at RB Leipzig for another year.

Marmoush is clearly another impressive talent worth watching, and it will be interesting to see if he ends up favouring the Emirates Stadium over Anfield or Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool could also do with bringing in someone of his calibre as an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, while Chelsea are also continuing to look for potential upgrades on Nicolas Jackson, having come close to bringing in Victor Osimhen during the summer.

CaughtOffside understands Marmoush could be allowed to leave Eintracht for around €40m and that English clubs view that as a favourable fee. He may also prove a cheaper option than David overall as the Lille front-man has high wage demands of around €7-8m a year, with the player eyeing a four or five year contract at his next club.