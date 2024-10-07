Free agent spotted at Goodison Park after Newcastle contract decision

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Newcastle United released Paul Dummett in the summer.

Confirming his, and the club’s decision to part ways earlier this year, Dummet said: “The time has come for me to say goodbye to the club. I write this message with a heavy heart having been proud to have represented the first team for 12 years, something I never thought in a million years I’d ever achieve.

“I grew up a Newcastle fan and a season ticket holder, joining the club as an eight-year-old. Leaving at 32, my time at Newcastle is something I could have only dreamed of. 24 years of dedicating my life to playing for Newcastle United, I leave with my head held high and proud of the achievements we’ve had as a team in my time here.”

Even though the 33-year-old ended a 24-year-long spell at St. James’ Park earlier in the year, he continues to be a popular figure in and around the club.

And while he remains a free agent albeit linked with several Championship clubs, he has been enjoying watching his boyhood Magpies in his spare time, Dummett, who made 213 appearances for Newcastle’s first team between 2012 and 2024, was spotted by a fan in the stands at Goodison Park for the Toon’s recent 0-0 draw against Everton.