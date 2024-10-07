Surprise club considering Paul Pogba transfer ahead of midfielder’s return

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images.

Paul Pogba will make his competitive footballing return early next year.

The 31-year-old was originally banned from playing for four years after testing positive for a banned substance.

However, in a surprise turn of events, the Frenchman’s suspension was recently reduced to just 18 months after the Court of Arbitration for Sport accepted the midfielder’s appeal that his taking of a banned substance “was not intentional” (BBC Sport).

Paul Pogba wanted by MLS club ahead of return

Now preparing to return to the field of play in March next year, Pogba will need to decide his next move after it became clear Juventus will negotiate his exit.

The Turin-based giants do not want to continue with the former Manchester United midfielder and will terminate his contract.

And according to a recent report from talkSPORT, the controversial midfielder could be heading to the MLS next to team back up with two former World Cup-winning teammates.

LAFC duo Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris both lifted the 2018 World Cup with Pogba and have been tipped to play with their compatriot again next season.

The 31-year-old is also linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, although it seems a move to America is the midfielder’s preference as he eyes his last significant contract.