Club legend Paul Scholes is particularly upset with one aspect of Man United

Manchester United played a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park at the weekend.

The Red Devils now have their worst start to a Premier League season ever.

Erik ten Hag’s team have won eight points in their first seven league matches of the season.

Despite being backed by the club financially this summer, they have failed to improve the standards of the club.

The Premier League giants had a busy summer transfer window in which they strengthened their squad with the signings of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte.

None of the signings have worked for the club and club legend Paul Scholes has questioned the recruitment policy at Old Trafford.

Scholes said on Supersport, as reported by the Daily Mail:

‘Zirkzee… what is he? Is he a No.9 or a No.10? Is he going to get you 20 goals? I don’t think so. I think they’re relying more on hope than actual proven quality and they spent so much money as well.

‘It’s a ridiculous amount of money and some of them can’t get in the team! You think of Ugarte coming into the club who was supposed to change the way the midfield was… he didn’t play him.

‘De Ligt, £50m and he didn’t play him. Jonny Evans has come in at 36 years old instead of him. Martinez, Ten Hag brought him into the club. What’s he thinking today? Jonny Evans is playing, Maguire started, [Victor] Lindelof comes on before him. It’s just a recruitment mess really.’

Ten Hag’s future at the club has come into question after his failure to improve the level of the team.

He’s into his third season at Old Trafford and the Red Devils still do not have an identity and a proper playing style.

Erik ten Hag to get sacked by Man United?

The club hierarchy has some big decisions to make moving forward and with Man United currently sitting in 14th position in the league, it is not looking good for the former Ajax manager.

Ten Hag has to think long and hard about his work at the club during the international break and use this opportunity to reset and get his team selection and tactics right moving forward.

It feels like he does not have long left to make changes at the club and if the results do not improve instantly, he could be shown the exit door by the club owners.