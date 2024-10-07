Pep Guardiola tells the press “the truth” about major Man City transfer saga

Pep Guardiola has commented on the Ederson transfer saga (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Man City manager Pep Guardiola had told the press “the truth” regarding the transfer saga that surrounded his goalkeeper Ederson during the summer window.

The Brazilian was the subject of interest of Saudi Arabian clubs and it was believed that the 31-year-old was open to leaving the Premier League champions to complete a big-money to the Middle East.

Al-Nassr were one Saudi Pro League side chasing the Man City shot-stopper but they saw a bid rejected for Ederson as the Manchester club did not deem the offer sufficient enough to part ways with a key member of their squad, reported The Independent.

The Saudi club never returned and as a result, the Brazil international remained at the Etihad but could depart next summer as his contract expires in 2026.

Ederson has made 341 appearances for City so far since completing a move from Benfica in 2017 and has won it all with the Premier League champions. It is not a surprise that the 31-year-old may want a new challenge but the English giants will not let him go easily.

Following Man City’s 3-2 win over Fulham on Saturday, a game where Ederson earned his salary, Pep Guardiola revealed the truth about what happened over the summer.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola reveals “the truth” about Ederson and Saudi Arabia

Speaking to the press after the Fulham win, Man City manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Ederson and went on to tell the media what happened regarding the interest of Saudi Arabia in the goalkeeper this summer.

“No, he knew from day one that I didn’t want it [Ederson to leave], we didn’t want it,” the Spanish coach said via City Xtra.

“But the truth, I’m going to tell you; the truth is that the offer didn’t come. The real offer. Because they made an offer but to be, for the keeper, for the team who won four Premier Leagues in a row, has a value, a price. Otherwise, he cannot leave! But if the offer can be gone, maybe he should not be here. This is the truth.”