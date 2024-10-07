Man City willing to insert unusual clause in new Pep Guardiola contract

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Pep Guardiola is in the final year of his Manchester City contract.

The 53-year-old’s deal at the Etihad is due to expire at the end of June next year and has yet to give any indication he wants to renew.

City, of course, wants their star manager to commit his future to the club though.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is into his ninth season in charge and remains on course to lift his seventh Premier League title.

Man City hope to extend Pep Guardiola contract

And although the club are calm over the manager’s soon-to-expire contract, there is an expectation formal talks over a renewed deal will soon commence.

According to TBR Football, Manchester City’s decision-makers are willing to offer the 53-year-old a ‘rolling contract’ and include some unusual clauses; one of which could allow him to leave his role whenever he chooses.

Guardiola, who was born in Santpedor in 1971, has typically negotiated his two previous contracts in the winter months, but there are no guarantees he will continue that trend this year.

It would be fair to assume the Spaniard is waiting to see the outcome of City’s legal battle which sees the club facing 115 charges of financial breaches. A final verdict is expected early next year.