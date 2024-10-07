“I’m stunned” – Football pundit slams Liverpool for how they have treated one player

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain top of the Premier League standings after their 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s team continued their brilliant start to the season with a difficult away win, with Diogo Jota scoring the only goal of the match.

The Reds have now won six times out of their seven Premier League matches this season and while doing that, they have conceded just two goals in the process.

It seems nothing could go wrong on the pitch for the Merseyside club at the moment, however, their off the pitch actions have been criticised by pundit Jason Cundy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, along with Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, has entered the final year of his contract at the club and he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

He is still waiting for a contract offer from the club and his future remains uncertain at Anfield.

Cundy has criticised Liverpool for dragging this matter for far too long and risking the future of their prized asset at the club.

“Trent is the one that is a head-scratcher for me,” he said on talkSPORT.

“He’s 25/26, to allow him to go, that is ridiculous for me. His contract is going to expire.

“How are we having this conversation, why is this conversation taking place? This conversation is obsolete, because the contract, as far as we’re aware, hasn’t taken place.

“I’m stunned, we’re in October now. If you value the player enough at your football club, they should not go into the final two years of their contract. As soon as you get into 18 months, question marks start, and then the player’s power becomes more and more.”

Cundy is spot on with his assessment of the situation regarding Liverpool’s star player.

They have handled it in an unexpected way, considering how well Liverpool have been run in the last few years.

Liverpool are playing with fire in the Trent Alexander-Arnold contract situation

In January, Alexander-Arnold will have the opportunity to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs, leaving Liverpool in a weak position.

The English right-back has been superb for the Reds this season and under Slot, his defensive aspect of the game has significantly improved.

Liverpool should do everything in their power to keep the player at the club, who is attracting interest from La Liga and Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Fans are anxiously waiting for some positive news regarding their favourite who should not be allowed to leave the club any time soon, let alone as a free agent.