Ruben Loftus-Cheek with his AC Milan teammates (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly been given the opportunity to seal the transfer of former Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a potential swap deal with AC Milan, who are eyeing up Hammers ace Edson Alvarez.

Loftus-Cheek has had an up and down career so far, impressing as a youngster when he first broke through at Chelsea, though injuries disrupted his career and saw him fall down the pecking order.

Still, the 28-year-old has always looked like a player with plenty of potential, and he’s shown his quality at Milan as well, though he’s now seemingly facing some uncertainty over his future once again.

That’s according to a report from MilanLive.it, which states that Loftus-Cheek could now head back to London with a move to West Ham, as Milan are eyeing up Alvarez from Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek back to the Premier League with West Ham?

Loftus-Cheek could surely be tempted by this opportunity to come back to English football, as one imagines he could easily command a key role in this West Ham side.

There’s also surely an argument that the England international would be an upgrade on Alvarez, who has not been particularly consistent during his time at the club.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on this saga, as West Ham could perhaps be in for a busy January in general after such a poor start to the season under new manager Lopetegui.

Things just aren’t really working out for the Spanish tactician so far, so it could be that WHUFC will need to make further changes to their playing squad to help them climb up the table.

Chelsea fans will no doubt wish Loftus-Cheek well, even if it will also likely be disappointing for them to see him back in the Premier League and playing for one of their London rivals.