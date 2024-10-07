Unai Emery admits Aston Villa star is ‘having some problems’ amid worrying form

Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

Unai Emery has admitted Leon Bailey is not performing to his usual levels.

The 27-year-old is struggling for form with his latest showings a cause for concern.

Named on his manager’s bench for Villa’s 1-0 mid-week Champions League win over Bayern Munich, Bailey was brought on for Jacob Ramsey after 27 minutes but subbed back off again with half an hour to play.

And similar happened during the Villains’ 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

Emery’s side didn’t enjoy their best-ever performance but Bailey’s showing was particularly disappointing.

Unai Emery issues worrying Leon Bailey update

The Jamaican was named in the home team’s starting lineup but, similarly to mid-week, was subbed off for in-form striker Jhon Duran with a third of the game to go.

Bailey’s recent dip in form has seen his confidence slump to an all-time low with Emery recently admitting the winger is not ‘100 per cent fit’ and ‘is having some problems’.

“Leon Bailey is progressively getting better, but he is not fit completely 100 per cent,” the Spaniard told Birmingham World after Sunday’s game.

“He is having some problems and injuries, not getting comfortable to play 90 minutes or feeling fit. Today after 60 minutes, we replaced him with Jaden [Philogene] on the right side.

“Jaden is really playing in the idea we have defensively and offensively, being competitive and challenging himself with the capacity he has to increase our level. He is doing that. I am very happy,”

The international break is now underway and Bailey is set to feature for Jamaica in their upcoming CONCACAF games against Nicaragua and Honduras.

Emery will hoping the African can use the two-week break from domestic football to boost his confidence and performance levels.

Villa will travel to face Fulham upon the return of the Premier League on Saturday 19th October.