What Virgil Van Dijk has told friends about Liverpool contract

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Virgil Van Dijk will be out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has just nine months left on his £220,000-per week deal and remains a candidate to leave Anfield in the coming windows.

Van Dijk is not the important player who is facing free agency with Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold also out of contract next summer.

Virgil Van Dijk tells friends he wants new Liverpool contract

However, while there remains huge uncertainty surrounding the futures of Salah and Alexander-Arnold, with the latter heavily linked to Real Madrid, there is more positive news to report on Van Dijk.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the Netherlands international is keen to extend his stay on Merseyside and has told friends he wants to sign a new deal.

The former Southampton defender has made it known to those closest to him that he is ‘expecting positive talks to take place’ soon.

Securing captain’s future would be huge boost for Arne Slot

Despite turning 34 years old next summer, Van Dijk remains a key player for Arne Slot, who will know the influence his captain has on the rest of the side.

Rock solid at the back and one of the Reds’ most consistent performers, Slot understands that Liverpool’s title aspirations, this season, and beyond, continue to depend on his backline, and Van Dijk in particuarl.

Since arriving at Anfield six years ago, Van Dijk has lifted seven major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League.