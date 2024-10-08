Several clubs monitoring the situation of 27-year-old with no way back at Chelsea

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Several clubs are monitoring the situation of Ben Chilwell at Chelsea ahead of the January transfer window as there is no way back for the defender at Stamford Bridge having fallen out of Enzo Maresca’s plans.

The new Blues boss made it clear to the press over the summer that the Englishman is not in his plans for the 2024/25 campaign as his playing style does not suit the way the former Leicester City coach wants to play.

Marc Cucerella and summer signing Renato Veiga are both ahead of the Englishman in Maresca’s pecking order, with only an injury or suspension to both opening the door for him.

Chelsea tried to part ways with the left-back during the latest transfer window but the London club were unsuccessful in finding the defender a new home.

According to Football Insider, there is no way back for Chilwell at Stamford Bridge and the full-back is expected to leave in January as there are several clubs interested in his services.

The 27-year-old’s only appearance this season has been coming off the bench against Barrow in the EFL Cup, which will certainly not satisfy the former Leicester City star.

Where will Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell end up?

It is difficult to pinpoint the exact destination for Chilwell in January but several Premier League clubs are set to be involved in the race for the full-back.

Man United were one club linked to the Englishman during the summer as Luke Shaw continues to deal with injury issues and sources have told CaughtOffside that the Red Devils retain an interest in the defender.

Clubs outside of England could also appeal to Chilwell and according to TEAMtalk, Atletico Madrid are also keeping an eye on the 27-year-old’s situation at Stamford Bridge as the left-back’s career is set to reach a pivotal moment in January.