Several clubs monitoring the situation of 27-year-old with no way back at Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Several clubs are monitoring the situation of Ben Chilwell at Chelsea ahead of the January transfer window as there is no way back for the defender at Stamford Bridge having fallen out of Enzo Maresca’s plans.

The new Blues boss made it clear to the press over the summer that the Englishman is not in his plans for the 2024/25 campaign as his playing style does not suit the way the former Leicester City coach wants to play.

Marc Cucerella and summer signing Renato Veiga are both ahead of the Englishman in Maresca’s pecking order, with only an injury or suspension to both opening the door for him.

Chelsea tried to part ways with the left-back during the latest transfer window but the London club were unsuccessful in finding the defender a new home.

According to Football Insider, there is no way back for Chilwell at Stamford Bridge and the full-back is expected to leave in January as there are several clubs interested in his services.

The 27-year-old’s only appearance this season has been coming off the bench against Barrow in the EFL Cup, which will certainly not satisfy the former Leicester City star.

Ben Chilwell is set to leave Chelsea. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

More Stories / Latest News
Talks being held: Liverpool transfer target set to receive mammoth contract offer
Exclusive: Liverpool star open to transfer away, Reds would listen to €15-20m offers
22-year-old Liverpool talent details what Arne Slot told him to turn him into a beast

Where will Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell end up?

It is difficult to pinpoint the exact destination for Chilwell in January but several Premier League clubs are set to be involved in the race for the full-back.

Man United were one club linked to the Englishman during the summer as Luke Shaw continues to deal with injury issues and sources have told CaughtOffside that the Red Devils retain an interest in the defender.

Clubs outside of England could also appeal to Chilwell and according to TEAMtalk, Atletico Madrid are also keeping an eye on the 27-year-old’s situation at Stamford Bridge as the left-back’s career is set to reach a pivotal moment in January.

More Stories Ben Chilwell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.