International break could see Bukayo Saka cement himself as an Arsenal legend

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka closing in on history.(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans are already proud of what homegrown star Bukayo Saka has achieved in the game and the winger could cement himself as a Gunners legend over the current international break should he score for England.

The Three Lions are in UEFA Nations League action against Greece and Finland as Lee Carsley’s men look to build on their September wins.

Saka is expected to play a major role in both matches and should the Arsenal star score against either team, he will go down in the history books at the North London outfit.

According to talkSPORT, the 23-year-old is just one strike shy from setting a new club record.

The winger currently has 13 international goals to his name and his next would see him become Arsenal’s highest goalscorer for England, with Saka currently level with club legend Cliff Bastin.

Bastin, who is third on Arsenal’s all-time top scorers list, scored 12 England goals between 1933 and 1938 before the outbreak of the Second World War. Following Saka and Bastin are Ian Wright and Tony Woodcock, with the duo both registering nine goals each.

Saka already holds the record for most goals scored by an Arsenal player at major tournaments for England and it won’t be long before he has another entry in the Gunners’ history book.

Bukayo Saka has fully established himself as a world-class winger

Saka’s rise over the last six years has been nothing short of phenomenal and it is scary to think that the winger is still only 23.

The Englishman has played a key role in the rejuvenation of Arsenal under Mikel Arteta with his 61 goals and 60 assists across 236 appearances helping the North London club go close to two Premier League titles.

The Gunners will run defending champions Man City very close once again this season and should Arteta’s men get their hands on the trophy, it is certain Saka will have played a big role as the world-class winger continues to show off his talent in a Gunners shirt.