Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is understood to be a transfer target for AC Milan and clubs in Saudi Arabia ahead of January, with Enzo Maresca ready to let the player leave Stamford Bridge.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Chukwuemeka is not in Maresca’s plans at Chelsea, and they are ideally looking to sell the England youth international in a permanent deal as soon as possible.

So far, there has mostly been interest in signing Chukwuemeka on loan, and CaughtOffside understands that is also Milan’s preference as they look for low-cost options to bolster their midfield for this January.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be struck between Chelsea and Milan, but the clubs have a good relationship, having recently done business for deals involving Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Carney Chukwuemeka transfer: No way back for the Chelsea midfielder under Enzo Maresca

It seems highly likely now that Chukwuemeka is nearing the end of his Chelsea career, at least while Maresca remains in charge.

The Italian tactician has made a bright start with the Blues, and has done some smart work trimming down the squad in recent months, with the likes of Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah leaving during the summer.

It now seems that Chukwuemeka is also firmly out of Maresca’s plans, alongside Ben Chilwell, with those two looking the most likely January exits from the west London club.

Chelsea might perhaps be more flexible around a loan for Chukwuemeka if it includes an obligation to buy, but one imagines we’ll have a clearer idea about the terms of any potential negotiations once we get closer to January.

Saudi Arabia could also be an option for the 20-year-old, while it’s also understood that Crystal Palace showed an interest in him in the summer, so could be one to watch again this winter.