21-year-old admits he has no intention of leaving Chelsea after rejecting loan proposals

Cesare Casadei to remain at Chelsea (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei has no intention of leaving Chelsea in January as his role at the Premier League club has been made “clear” by Enzo Maresca.

The Italian has been with the Blues since completing the £16m switch from Inter Milan in 2022 and committed himself to the London team by penning a six-year deal.

The Italian has since been out on loan with Reading and Leicester City but throughout the 2024/25 campaign, the youngster’s goal is to climb the ranks at Chelsea.

Casadei could have gone out on loan during the summer but the 21-year-old opted to remain at Stamford Bridge after speaking to the club’s new boss Enzo Maresca. The Italian coach has made it “very clear” to the midfielder what his role will be this season and it is one the player is happy with.

“I decided to stay at Chelsea in the summer as I spoke to Maresca and he’s been very clear,” Casadei told Tuttosport via Fabrizio Romano. “I didn’t have any doubt, I decided to stay and didn’t consider any loan proposal.

“I’m so proud to be at Chelsea and I’m not planning for a January move.”

How will Cesare Casadei be used at Chelsea this season?

Maresca has made his plan for Casadei clear already this season as the Italian has made two appearances for the Blues.

The 21-year-old featured for 90 minutes in wins over Barrow in the EFL Cup and Gent in the UEFA Europa Conference League. The midfielder is yet to play in the Premier League and that is unlikely to change much anytime soon.

The former Inter star will get the chance to develop in the cup competitons for Chelsea while he will learn from the Premier League outfit’s more senior players every day in training.

From Maresca’s point of view, this will hopefully get him ready for the 2025/26 season, where Casadei will be looking to make his biggest impact at Stamford Bridge.