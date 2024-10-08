Versatile midfielder with 8 goals & 19 assists confirms Liverpool’s interest in him

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Swedish midfielder Daniel Svensson has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in him during a recent interview with local outlet Fotboll Skanalen.

It was reported last month that the Reds are ‘closely following’ the highly-rated player, after being impressed by his physicality and versatility.

Daniel Svensson opens up about Liverpool interest

The player has now opened up about the interest from Liverpool, expressing his excitement over being watched by a club of the stature of the Merseyside giants.

While he is uncertain about the extent of the interest, he revealed that Liverpool representatives had attended several of his matches.

Speaking to Fotboll Skanalen, he said:

“[The Liverpool interest is] great fun, of course. It’s a sign that I’m doing something right and performing well, I just use it as fuel to run on.”

“It was obviously a bit surreal. I don’t know much about it. I only know that [Liverpool] watched some matches and such. More than that, I don’t know.”

According to TBR, Liverpool are not the only one showing interest in the 22-year-old, with Aston Villa, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester City, all showing keen interest in him.

Primarily a central midfielder, Svensson is known for his ability to play various positions on the field. He can effectively play as a left-back, left midfielder, and has also taken on roles as a right-back, defensive midfielder, right midfielder, and even centre-back.

In his 145 appearances for Nordsjælland, Svensson has recorded 8 goals and 19 assists. Notably, most of his contributions have come from the left-back position, where he scored 6 goals and provided 4 assists. His performances in central midfield have also been commendable, yielding 3 goals and 9 assists (Transfermarkt).

Svensson could potentially be an excellent signing for Liverpool, particularly given his versatility and ability to cover multiple positions across the pitch, key traits that will allow Arne Slot to adapt to various match situations and provide a good backup across the field.