Some Manchester United players far from happy with one Erik ten Hag policy

Man United players are not happy with Erik ten Hag (Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Some Manchester United players are reportedly puzzled by manager Erik ten Hag rotating so much at the moment, with some of the team described as “nonplussed” by the Dutchman’s explanations for his decisions.

That’s according to an in-depth report from the Daily Mail, which cites some slightly surprising recent calls by Ten Hag to take Marcus Rashford off when he’d scored and impressed in the game against Porto, while the former Ajax boss has also made the surprise move to rotate his central defenders.

The Mail claim United players are puzzled and would rather get more chances to play and find some rhythm, while they’ve seemingly not responded well to Ten Hag and his coaching staff saying they look tired.

All in all, this is the kind of picture you’d expect from the United camp at the moment, with all not seeming well at Old Trafford after a poor start to the season.

Can Man United turn things around under Erik ten Hag?

It seems surely like Ten Hag has lost the dressing room, with the manager not helping himself with some strange decisions that seem to be making the mood around the club even worse.

Ten Hag did great work during his time as Ajax manager, but it’s just not happened for him at United, despite being given plenty of time to implement his style of play and make his own signings, with huge amounts invested in flops such as Antony, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

It’s hard to imagine Ten Hag lasting much longer unless United quickly manage to produce some much-improved results and performances, with the team currently suffering its worst start to a league campaign in 35 years.

Even if the United job was always going to be difficult for most managers, it’s hard to believe there isn’t someone out there who could be doing better than Ten Hag right now.