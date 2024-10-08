Meeting today: Sir Jim Ratcliffe set for talks over Erik ten Hag future & Man United January transfer plans

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There will reportedly be a meeting today between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team to discuss Erik ten Hag’s future as Manchester United manager, as well as a briefing on the January transfer window.

That’s according to a report from ESPN, who suggest that Ten Hag seems to have been given the impression that he’s safe in the job for now, though it remains to be seen how much longer the Dutch tactician will have to turn things around after such a poor start to the season at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was already under scrutiny last season, but bought himself a bit more time by leading the Red Devils to a surprise victory over rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final, making it two trophies in his two years at the club.

Still, there’s no escaping the fact that the team’s performances have been really poor overall, with Ten Hag seeming to struggle to get Man Utd to play the brand of football that he delivered while he was in charge of former club Ajax.

Will Erik ten Hag survive latest Sir Jim Ratcliffe talks?

It will be interesting to see the outcome of today’s meetings, but United fans will surely be looking for bolder and more ambitious moves from new co-owner Ratcliffe.

MUFC supporters had become very frustrated with the Glazers, but so far it doesn’t seem like Ratcliffe coming in and taking sporting control has had much of an impact.

It was probably time for Ten Hag to go in the summer, but they made the surprise choice of sticking with him, and it seems there’s no real indication that that’s about to change.

It could still be worth giving Ten Hag more time to work under the new regime, but it’s also increasingly hard to imagine that there aren’t a few managers out there who could surely be doing better with this set of players than Ten Hag is at the moment.