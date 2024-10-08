“He’s having conversations” – Fabrizio Romano drops latest on attacker with 35 G/A as Arsenal contact his entourage

Photo: YouTube/Fabrizio Romano

Jonathan David is a highly sought-after player at the moment, with several clubs across Europe including Arsenal reportedly keen on securing his services.

David is now in the final year of his contract at Lille after failing to secure a move away in the summer, making him an appealing free-agent target for clubs next summer.

Among the Premier League clubs interested in him, Arsenal seem to be the most advanced in their pursuit, with a recent report stating that the Gunners have already approached the player’s inner-circle.

However, a move is not going to be straight forward for the North London club, given the massive interest in him from top clubs within the Premier League and across Europe, including Spanish giants Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on him, confirming that the player is having conversations with clubs across England, Italy and Spain.

However, he suggested that the player’s decision is not expected to be financially motivated and is going to consider several other factors.

Speaking on The Debrief, he said:

“I don’t think this is a topic for October, November, December or January. It will be for the second-half of the season.”

“He will consider several things, not just financially, the project, the managers, so he’s not going to decide now.”

“For sure, he’s having conversations with several clubs, not him, his agent, clubs in England and clubs in Italy, clubs in Spain.”

“Jonathan David is one of the biggest names on the market for the summer of 2025. Again, before making any decisions, he will take his time, it’s not something for now or something for 2024.”

“Jonathan David will explore his options, but for sure, I expect him to leave Lille as a free agent.”

Jonathan David’s incredible numbers at Lille

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals and assisted 9 in 47 games across all competitions for the French side last season, with 19 of those goals coming in the league.

In 196 games across all competitions for the club since joining in 2020, he has scored 92 and assisted another 20.

Those impressive numbers show why so many clubs are keen on signing him, especially considering he is available on a free transfer.