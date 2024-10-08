Man United defender confirms injury; will be out for “a few weeks”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Harry Maguire has confirmed he is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The 31-year-old centre-back started during Sunday’s 0-0 draw away to Aston Villa but was forced off at halftime.

Picking up a muscle injury, Maguire has confirmed he will miss “a few weeks” worth of action.

Harry Maguire injury: Man United defender confirms he’ll miss “a few weeks”

Posting on his official Instagram account, the Englishman said: “Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend, will be a few weeks on the sideline for me but I’ll come back stronger.”

With domestic clubs on a break for the current international break, Maguire, having not been selected by Lee Carlsey to represent England anyway, will remain at Manchester United for the next two weeks.

Set to begin his rehabilitation, the 31-year-old will need to focus on his recovery ahead of an important period of fixtures between now and Christmas.

October’s remaining fixtures will see United host Brentford in the Premier League before the side travel to Turkey to play Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League. The Red Devils will then return to England for a tricky away tie against West Ham before welcoming Leicester City to Old Trafford for a Round of Last 16 EFL Cup matchup.