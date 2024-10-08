Liverpool talks “progressing well” as Arne Slot expected to get major boost

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is reportedly expected to be the next key member of Arne Slot’s team to sign a new contract with the Reds.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in a post on his official X account this morning, with the Italian journalist stating that talks with the Frenchman have been progressing well, in what will be seen as a big boost for Slot, who rates the player as a key part of his squad.

See below for the latest details on Konate’s future, which is another welcome boost for Liverpool after it was also officially confirmed that talented young defender Jarrell Quansah had also committed to the club with a new deal…

? Liverpool are confident to complete agreement on new deal with Ibrahima Konaté soon as talks are now progressing well. He's expected to sign new contract after Quansah, as crucial part of club's project and really appreciated by Arne Slot. pic.twitter.com/e7I60nwDX3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 8, 2024

Konate has been a key player since joining Liverpool, performing well under Jurgen Klopp and continuing to show his importance to the club under new manager Slot, who took over this summer.

It’s been a great start to the season for LFC, who have coped surprisingly well with the departure of a club legend, with Slot so far finding it surprisingly easy in his first season in English football.

Ibrahima Konate boost for Liverpool

Konate’s new contract would be more good news for Liverpool, as one can easily imagine there’d be other top European clubs sniffing about for the 25-year-old if he ran his contract down.

If Konate does indeed end up committing to the Merseyside giants, then that should mean they secure him for his peak years and prevent any real probability of a move away.

Still, after this, Liverpool also have the pressing issue of sorting out Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

All three are hugely important players for the Reds and are currently all due to be free agents at the end of this season, so fans will hope this Konate news can soon be followed by further positive contract updates.