Jakub Kiwior during Arsenal vs Leicester City (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is reportedly among the names on Juventus’ list of transfer targets to potentially bring in cover for the injured Gleison Bremer.

Bremer recently picked up a problem that could keep him out for some time, and it seems Gunners ace Kiwior is emerging as an option for Juve as they look for someone to fill in in that role, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport.

Arsenal fans will likely have mixed feelings about this as Kiwior has been a solid squad player and he’s surely just what Mikel Arteta will need over the course of a long and challenging campaign where the team will surely have injuries and suspensions to contend with.

The Poland international himself, however, might be keen to consider his options away from the Emirates Stadium if he can get more playing time, as he’s probably unlikely to force his way into Arteta’s starting XI any time soon.

Jakub Kiwior transfer: Should he leave Arsenal for Juventus?

It’s hard to know how this saga will pan out, as Arsenal will surely push to keep the 24-year-old for at least a few more months, perhaps then reconsidering their position in the summer when they’d have more time to think about bringing in a replacement.

Kiwior might not exactly be able to force a move, but at the same time, if he gets a tempting proposal from a big club like Juventus, it might be hard for him to turn down, and then AFC might have to think about whether or not they want to force an unhappy player to stay.

Kiwior previously shone in a spell in Italy with his former club Spezia, so another stint in Serie A might suit him well, with Juventus perhaps more likely to be able to give him a key role in their squad.

At Arsenal, there is surely just too much competition from the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko.