Talks being held: Liverpool transfer target set to receive mammoth contract offer

Jamal Musiala with Harry Kane and Michael Olise (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly in talks over a new contract for Liverpool transfer target Jamal Musiala, who could join Harry Kane as the club’s highest earner on a mammoth €25m a year salary.

Musiala has established himself as one of Bayern’s most important players in recent times, and the club will surely be eager for his future to be resolved as quickly as possible as his current contract is due to expire in summer 2026.

That means Bayern need to act fast to avoid him getting to next summer with just a year left on his deal, or there would likely be pressure to cash in on the Germany international in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer the following year.

Still, Sky Germany report that Bayern have had concrete talks with Musiala over a huge pay rise, while their report has also played down links with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Jamal Musiala transfer: Could Liverpool be priced out of the move?

CaughtOffside have previously been told of Liverpool’s growing interest in Musiala, however, so that could still be a story to keep an eye on if the 21-year-old’s Bayern contract talks don’t progress anywhere soon.

It’s easy to see why LFC would be tempted by a top talent like Musiala, who looks like he has it in him to be one of the finest players of his generation.

Bayern will no doubt be desperate to ensure Musiala spends his peak years with them, but could the former Chelsea academy player be tempted to come back and prove himself in English football?

If he does, Liverpool could also be a fine option for him given their style of play and the fact that they tend to be in the mix for Champions League football and major trophies most seasons.

If Sky’s report of Bayern’s huge contract offer proves accurate, however, it’s perhaps hard to see Liverpool being able to afford Musiala, as the Merseyside giants are not exactly known for breaking from their strict wage structure and over-paying for superstar signings.