Barcelona and two other major clubs enquired about transfer of Aston Villa star

Aston Villa FC
Posted by
Jhon Duran of Aston Villa (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Barcelona have reportedly been one of the clubs to recently enquire about the transfer of Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, along with other big names like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Colombia international has made a great to the season for Villa, and it was yesterday confirmed that he’d signed a new contract with the club, in a huge boost for manager Unai Emery and the team’s fans.

Duran seemingly had other offers as well, though, with TBR Football reporting that Barca enquired about the talented 20-year-old, while there has also been interest from Bayern and PSG.

It’s also claimed in the report that Duran was available in the summer, so the South American youngster has certainly done well to turn things around for himself and win over Villa boss Emery.

Jhon Duran has been the star player for Aston Villa this season (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Jhon Duran transfer: Will he end up at a big name like Barcelona one day?

Duran has probably done well not to rush into a big move too soon, with the player currently developing well under Emery’s guidance, while he’ll surely have plenty of opportunities to move to somewhere like Barcelona again some day in the future if he carries on progressing as he has.

The Catalan giants will at some point need to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for veteran front-man Robert Lewandowski, so perhaps in another year or two that might give them an opportunity to think about Duran again.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool could be set to rival Chelsea for potential €45m transfer to fill important role
Man United defender confirms injury; will be out for “a few weeks”
How Jurgen Klopp’s sacrifice helped Arne Slot make a fast start at Liverpool

PSG might also do well to bring in a top young attacking player soon after the blow of losing Kylian Mbappe this summer, while Bayern will also perhaps need to think about a long-term successor to Harry Kane, who is not getting any younger, even if that’s probably not an immediate concern.

For now, Villa fans can continue to enjoy watching Duran play and his new deal looks a big boost for a club generally heading in the right direction after an exciting last couple of years.

More Stories Jhon Duran

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.