Jhon Duran of Aston Villa (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Barcelona have reportedly been one of the clubs to recently enquire about the transfer of Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, along with other big names like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Colombia international has made a great to the season for Villa, and it was yesterday confirmed that he’d signed a new contract with the club, in a huge boost for manager Unai Emery and the team’s fans.

Duran seemingly had other offers as well, though, with TBR Football reporting that Barca enquired about the talented 20-year-old, while there has also been interest from Bayern and PSG.

It’s also claimed in the report that Duran was available in the summer, so the South American youngster has certainly done well to turn things around for himself and win over Villa boss Emery.

Jhon Duran transfer: Will he end up at a big name like Barcelona one day?

Duran has probably done well not to rush into a big move too soon, with the player currently developing well under Emery’s guidance, while he’ll surely have plenty of opportunities to move to somewhere like Barcelona again some day in the future if he carries on progressing as he has.

The Catalan giants will at some point need to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for veteran front-man Robert Lewandowski, so perhaps in another year or two that might give them an opportunity to think about Duran again.

PSG might also do well to bring in a top young attacking player soon after the blow of losing Kylian Mbappe this summer, while Bayern will also perhaps need to think about a long-term successor to Harry Kane, who is not getting any younger, even if that’s probably not an immediate concern.

For now, Villa fans can continue to enjoy watching Duran play and his new deal looks a big boost for a club generally heading in the right direction after an exciting last couple of years.