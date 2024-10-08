Liverpool could be set to rival Chelsea for potential €45m transfer to fill important role

Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, who has also been eyed by Chelsea in recent times.

The Germany international has been a real hit at Dortmund in recent times, and it’s easy to see why he’s attracting interest from top clubs in the Premier League.

Liverpool could also have a particular need for Adeyemi soon as Mohamed Salah is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, with Sky Germany noting that Adeyemi is being eyed up a possible Salah replacement.

Adeyemi is surely a player with a big future in the game, and he also looks like he could be a stylistically good fit for Liverpool, who will need someone with his pace, directness and goal threat if Salah ends up leaving next summer.

Karim Adeyemi transfer: Can Liverpool see off competition from Chelsea?

Although this is not the first time Adeyemi has been linked with Liverpool, as Team Talk recently reported on the Merseyside giants being keen on the €45m-rated 22-year-old, CaughtOffside have also recently been made aware of Chelsea’s interest in the player.

We know Chelsea have been big spenders under their current owners, and it could be that the Blues will be prepared to make even more investment in attack if they don’t soon see more consistency from the likes of Noni Madueke or Mykhailo Mudryk, while Jadon Sancho might also be one with a point to prove as he’s arrived on the back of a very poor spell at Manchester United.

Either way, it could be that we’ll see Adeyemi heading to English football soon, and it will be interesting to see who he might favour if it comes down to a battle between Liverpool and Chelsea for his signature.

Replacing Salah would be a lot of pressure, but at the same time LFC are further ahead in their project and will probably be more likely to be able to offer Champions League football than CFC, who remain a work in progress, even if there are some signs of improvement under Enzo Maresca.