Exclusive: Arsenal star accepts he’s no longer in Mikel Arteta’s plans ahead of likely January transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Kieran Tierney is continuing to work his way back to full fitness after the awful hamstring injury he suffered at the Euros in the summer while playing for Scotland.

Had that injury not happened, I’m sure Tierney would have been playing for another club right now. That was certainly the plan anyway following his loan spell with Real Sociedad last season.

But the injury put an end to any chances of a move and the focus now is on the left-back getting himself back fully fit ahead of the January window.

He’s not in Mikel Arteta’s plans anymore. That’s been clear for a long time and Tierney accepts that.

There is no animosity there. He knows the club has moved on and that his qualities as a left-back are not what Arsenal need in the system that they play.

He has been included in Arsenal’s Premier League squad for the season so he could play once fit, but I struggle to really see that happening.

He will hope to get a move in January, probably on loan, so he can get some minutes somewhere ahead of the summer when he can try and secure a permanent move away from North London.

Kieran Tierney transfer: Who’s been linked with the Arsenal left-back?

As per CaughtOffside’s report in the summer, a number of clubs from England Spain looked at Tierney, though the deal ultimately never materialised.

The report stated: “It’s believed that an offer of around £25m/£30m will be considered suitable.”

Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic back in the summer of 2019 and has gone on to make 124 appearances for the club in total, while he also played 26 times on loan at Real Sociedad last season.

