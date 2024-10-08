Leeds United make Illan Meslier transfer decision following Sunderland howler

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Leeds United have decided against giving a knee-jerk reaction to offloading Illan Meslier following the Frenchman’s shocking individual error against Sunderland recently.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper cost the Whites all three points after a simple ball back to him crossed the line, allowing the Black Cats to rescue a late 2-2 draw.

Leeds United make Illan Meslier transfer decision

Much to Junior Firpo’s disappointment, Meslier’s mistake ensured Leeds remained fifth in the Championship table.

However, despite the Frenchman’s shocking error, and the criticism that has since followed, Daniel Farke will not look to part ways with him in January.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the German is not looking to cash in on his number one in the New Year and will instead put even more faith in him as Leeds prepare for an important run of fixtures.