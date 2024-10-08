Leeds United player on verge of completing £13 million exit

Leeds United FC
Posted by
Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly considering triggering their option to sign Leeds United full-back Rasmus Kristensen on a permanent deal.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Dino Toppmoller is keen to sign the Denmark international on a permanent deal following his impressive start to life in Germany.

The 27-year-old is set to spend this season on loan with the Die Adler having spent last season in Italy with AS Roma.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images.

However, with Leeds United successfully including a buy-option clause worth around £13 million in the defender’s latest deal, Frankfurt will have the chance to sign him permanently  — something they’re considering doing once the January window opens.

More Stories / Latest News
Tim Steidten beefing with West Ham board over £40 million player
Leeds United make Illan Meslier transfer decision following Sunderland howler
Newcastle United facing difficult January transfer window decision on key first-teamer

Although Frankfurt’s season is just nine games in, Kristensen has already directly contributed to two goals. His deal at Elland Road is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

More Stories Rasmus Kristensen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.