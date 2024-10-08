Leeds United player on verge of completing £13 million exit

Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly considering triggering their option to sign Leeds United full-back Rasmus Kristensen on a permanent deal.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Dino Toppmoller is keen to sign the Denmark international on a permanent deal following his impressive start to life in Germany.

The 27-year-old is set to spend this season on loan with the Die Adler having spent last season in Italy with AS Roma.

However, with Leeds United successfully including a buy-option clause worth around £13 million in the defender’s latest deal, Frankfurt will have the chance to sign him permanently — something they’re considering doing once the January window opens.

Although Frankfurt’s season is just nine games in, Kristensen has already directly contributed to two goals. His deal at Elland Road is due to expire in the summer of 2027.