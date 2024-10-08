Barcelona like Liverpool & Newcastle transfer target but have one key concern

Leroy Sane in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly one of the latest clubs to show an interest in the potential transfer of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, who is also on the radar of clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle United.

The Germany international is nearing the end of his current contract at Bayern, and Barca are now keeping an eye on his situation, though they are concerned about being able to afford his wages, according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Sane has played in the Premier League in the past and it seems the former Manchester City man could also return to English football as CaughtOffside have recently been informed about interest from Liverpool and Newcastle.

Todo Fichajes note, however, that Sane could be keen to play under Barca boss Hansi Flick, so that could be a connection in the Catalans’ favour, provided there can be some kind of compromise on the financial side of the deal.

Leroy Sane transfer: What next for the Liverpool target?

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping they can win the race for Sane, who could be ideal for the Reds at the moment amid uncertainty over Mohamed Salah, who is another big name heading towards being a free agent next summer.

Salah will be close to impossible to replace, but Sane is a similar style of player and has shown in the past that he can be a consistent world class performer at the top of the Premier League.

LFC have made a flying start under new manager Arne Slot, so one imagines Sane could see this as a tempting project, but few big names can say no to Barcelona when they come calling.

Newcastle are another tempting project as they continue to improve under Eddie Howe, so that could be another name to watch in the race for Sane’s signature.