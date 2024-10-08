Man City ready to deal Liverpool €60m blow in January

Man City are interested in Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Man City remain on the lookout for Rodri replacements ahead of the January transfer window and the Premier League champions have set their eyes on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Rodri is out of action for the remainder of the season having suffered a major knee injury and Pep Guardiola has been testing out players from within his current squad in the Spaniard’s role ever since his setback against Arsenal.

According to Football Insider, Guardiola would like to find a solution to the Rodri problem from within his current group of players but if that can’t be done, the Manchester outfit will have around £82m to spend during the January transfer window.

Should the Premier League champions decide to add to their squad, Relevo report that Zubimendi has become a target for the Manchester club as the English giants want to take advantage of the €60m release clause in his Real Sociedad contract.

The midfielder was a top target for Liverpool during the summer transfer window but the 25-year-old opted to stay in Spain.

Liverpool were close to signing Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi this summer

Should Man City get a deal for Zubimendi over the line in January, this would be a big blow for Liverpool as the Reds are still in the market for a number six and they are unlikely to have lost interest in the Spaniard.

The Merseyside outfit triggered the 25-year-old’s release clause and made significant progress towards getting the deal done as the player was keen on a move to Anfield, however, Zubimendi made the final decision to remain at Real Sociedad.

The Basque club have made a poor start to the season and currently sit 15th in La Liga with two wins from nine.

This may have an impact on the Spanish outfit’s ability to keep Zubimendi in January and their situation could play into the hands of Man City, should they decide to make a move for the Euro 2024 winner.