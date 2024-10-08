MLS club hoping to pull off ambitious Liverpool raid with shock summer transfer

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Liverpool have successfully renewed Jarell Quansah’s contract but there remains some work to be done to extend Mo Salah’s stay.

The 32-year-old will be out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season, and like captain Virgil Van Dijk and Real Madrid-linked Trent Alexander-Arnold, faces an uncertain future, having not yet renewed.

Already the side’s top earner on £350,000-per week (Spotrac), Salah is among the sports’ highest-paid players but could be set for an even bigger offer after it emerged as a surprise wealthy club are interested in poaching him away from England.

MLS club interested in making Mo Salah statement signing

According to a recent report from TBR Football, MLS side San Diego FC are among the clubs interested in signing the prolific Egypt international ahead of next year’s summer transfer window.

The American club, owned by British-Egyptian businessman Sir Mohamed Mansour, who, according to Forbes is worth £2.5 billion, have already made a statement signing after agreeing a deal with PSV to bring in Hirving Lozano in January.

The Mexico international will fill the first of three designated foreign player slots with Salah and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne on the club’s wishlist to fill the other two.

During his seven years at Anfield, Salah, who has lifted seven major trophies, including the 2019-20 Premier League, has scored 217 goals in 359 games in all competitions.

Liverpool’s failure to extend the winger’s contract, which expires at the end of June 2025, would see the African become the biggest named free-agent across all of Europe’s big leagues.