Newcastle United’s sporting department have agreed that signing a new striker should be their priority in the January transfer window.

The Magpies’ attack has been depleted in recent weeks following injuries to both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

Eddie Howe was forced to deploy Anthony Gordon in a number nine role against Everton, and although the 23-year-old has experience playing as a centre-forward, it’s obvious it’s not his best role.

Consequently, the Geordies are keen to bolster their manager’s attacking options and will use the mid-season window as an opportunity to do so.

Even though the Magpies are in the mix to sign Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to Football Insider, the club will prioritise signing a new striker.

With Howe’s options limited and the club hoping to secure Champions League football for the second time in three seasons, it goes without saying the Englishman will need a regular goalscorer available.

Isak and Wilson’s fitness issues make them impossible to rely on at the moment, meaning a January raid for a new hitman will be what the 46-year-old pushes the club to do.

Whether or not sporting director Paul Mitchell can work his magic and bring in the calibre of player Howe demands is another matter though.