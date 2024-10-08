Tottenham winger Timo Werner has been facing increasing criticism due to his poor form in front of goal.

Signed on loan in January, Werner did enough last season to earn an extension for another year, but recent performances have left fans and pundits questioning his role in the team.

While he is not the preferred staring option for Ange Postecoglou, injuries to Heung-min Son and Richarlison has given him a good run of games in recent weeks.

Timo Werner has gained a reputation for missing easy chances, often becoming the target of trolling both online and in person.

Lately, those struggles have persisted, as he missed key one-on-one chances against Manchester United and Ferencvaros.

Fans and pundits alike have grown frustrated with his performances, with Craig Burley being the latest to voice his disappointment in Werner’s finishing.

Craig Burley slams Timo Werner’s finishing

Craig Burley criticised Werner’s finishing, calling it “atrocious.” He argued that Werner has failed to replicate his form from the Bundesliga in his two stints in the Premier League.

He further suggested that the German’s poor finishing is adding pressure to Tottenham defensively and believes manager Ange Postecoglou should consider dropping him in favour of 17-year-old Mikey Moore, a sentiment also shared by the fans who chanted the teenager’s name after the German missed the sitters against Manchester United.

Speaking on ESPN UK’s YouTube channel, he said:

“And again, I don’t want to sort of pick on him, but I am going to.”

“I mean, Timo Werner. Timo Werner whatever he did in Germany, he has been unable to do in two spells in England.

“His end product was once again atrocious, and that adds to the pressure that goes on a team defensively when you are just not finishing teams off.

“It wasn’t just Timo Werner, but if he starts the next game after the international break, I will be very surprised.

“A young 17-year-old in Moore is probably going to come in his place. Brennan Johnson has come through a tough time when people were talking about his end product. He gets six goals in six.”

Tottenham’s winning streak ends with Brighton collapse

Tottenham’s five-game winning streak came to a disappointing end against Brighton, who mounted a stunning comeback from two goals down to win 3-2 in the second half.

The Seagulls scored three goals in an 18-minute period, exploiting Spurs’ defensive lapses and sealing a dramatic victory.

With the international break now underway, Tottenham have time to regroup before their next match against West Ham on 19th October.