“Outstanding” – Liverpool star praised for the way he’s “adapted” to new role under Arne Slot

Ryan Gravenberch is in fine form for Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has earned big praise from Arsenal legend Ian Wright for the way he’s adapted and improved under new manager Arne Slot this season.

The Netherlands international looked an exciting signing when he first joined the Reds last season, but it took some time for him to get going, and it’s really only now that we’re seeing the best of him in a deeper role than he was playing in before.

Slot has generally made a really strong start as Liverpool manager, and Gravenberch’s improved form has been a big boost for the Dutch tactician as it’s fixed what had been something of a problem position for the team.

Martin Zubimendi was targeted by Liverpool to come in for what probably would have been a similar role in the side, but Gravenberch’s revival now probably means he’s no longer needed.

Ryan Gravenberch given special praise by Ian Wright

Discussing the improved form of Gravenberch under Slot, Wright told the Kelly & Wrighty Show: “In the way that he has adapted to that position, these games have given him the confidence and he has now got the momentum where he’s outstanding. Outstanding performances.

“What we are seeing is that obviously against maybe that calibre of opposition, his true ability is coming out. But what he is doing to show us is fantastic.

“The way he can dribble out of trouble, he can pass out of trouble, he can stop, he can break up possession and then he can progress the ball. These kinds of games will only give him confidence for the games to come.”

LFC fans will be delighted to see Gravenberch finally making an impact, and it certainly says a lot about Slot that he has been able to raise the level of so many of these players when many would have struggled to follow a legendary figure like Klopp.