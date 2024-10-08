Sean Longstaff during Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly facing a tricky transfer decision ahead of January as Sean Longstaff could be a player they’re forced to think about selling.

The 26-year-old has been a regular part of Eddie Howe’s first-team, but it seems his homegrown status meant the club considered cashing in on him from a Financial Fair Play perspective during the recent summer window.

That’s according to The Athletic, who add that Newcastle may now find they have to think once again about the possibility of letting Longstaff go, otherwise they are edging closer to the very real risk of him leaving St James’ Park on a free transfer next summer.

Longstaff is not the kind of player Newcastle would want to lose, but it also wouldn’t make sense to let him run down his contract, as it would mean losing out on a potentially big sale for the Magpies.

Sean Longstaff transfer: What next for the Newcastle midfielder?

Newcastle will surely not find it too difficult to find clubs interested in a player like Longstaff, though one other issue to factor in is that any interested teams might also be unwilling to pay up for him when he’s just six months away from being a free agent.

It’s far from an ideal situation for NUFC, but if they can still find a buyer for Longstaff this winter then that could end up being good business for them and help them reinvest in other areas of their squad.