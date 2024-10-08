Tim Steidten beefing with West Ham board over £40 million player

Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images.

Tim Steidten is reportedly at loggerheads with the West Ham board over the club’s decision not to back two of his recommendations in the summer.

The Hammers’ sporting director was tasked with finding David Moyes’ successor after the Scotsman left the club at the end of the last season.

And although the club eventually settled on former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, Steidten put Fabian Hurzeler’s name forward.

The highly-rated 31-year-old ended up replacing Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton and Hove Albion, but had West Ham’s ownership listened to Steidten, the young German could be in the country’s capital instead.

Tim Steidten urged West Ham to sign Jhon Duran

And Hurzeler’s name wasn’t the only one Steidten put forward. Recommending the club bring in a new forward, Steidten, according to GiveMeSport, suggested the Hammers pursue Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

Although the Hammers did enquire about the 20-year-old’s availability, an agreement was never reached.

The Colombian has since signed a contract extension at Villa Park following a blistering start to the season, including a game-winning strike against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.