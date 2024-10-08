Wataru Endo and his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are ready to listen to transfer offers in the €15-20million range for Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo, who is also open to leaving for a club who can guarantee him regular playing time, CaughtOffside understands.

Ipswich Town, Fulham, and Wolves are closely monitoring Endo’s situation ahead of the January transfer window, with the 31-year-old looking likely to be available as he’s not currently looking like being a key member of Arne Slot’s squad.

Endo’s priority would be to join a team where he gets a lot of playing time, so it will be interesting to see who can offer that to him, and if anyone is willing to come up with a figure of around €15-20m for a player who’ll be turning 32 later this season.

The Japan international started well at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp last season, but there is a lot of competition for places at Anfield and it looks like Slot doesn’t have much space for him, based on what we’ve seen so far this term.

Still, the season is long and there will surely be injuries and suspensions to contend with for LFC, which might mean they’d be well-advised to keep hold of an experienced squad player like Endo.

Wataru Endo transfer: Is he heading towards the Liverpool exit door?

Endo has shown enough quality in his brief time in the Premier League that would surely convince a few clubs to take a gamble on him, but they surely won’t want to pay too much for someone who would be unlikely to represent a particularly long-term option.

Marseille also notably had a bid rejected for Endo in the summer, with the Merseyside giants turning down €14m for the player at that time.

For now, CaughtOffside have not been given any indication that Marseille will come back in for Endo, with most of the interest in him now coming from clubs in the Premier League.