Alisson’s hamstring scan results are in with major Liverpool star set for long-term absence

Liverpool's Alisson ruled out until November (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to be without their number one goalkeeper Alisson for the next six weeks following the hamstring injury the Brazilian suffered during last weekend’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Reds’ number one went down in the second half of the clash at Selhurst Park after kicking away a pass back to him from Trent Alexander-Arnold. The pain on the 32-year-old’s face was visible and fans knew the issue was serious as the goalkeeper hit the ground in frustration.

Alisson underwent a scan on his hamstring injury over the weekend and results are now in as the Brazil international is set to be out of action until after November’s international break, reports The Times’ Paul Joyce.

This is a major blow for Arne Slot as the 32-year-old is a major part of the current Liverpool squad, both on the field and in the dressing room.

The Brazilian is set to miss big games against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen with Caoimhin Kelleher set to take over from Alisson during his absence with the Irishman set for a run of seven games in 20 days.

Alisson’s injury is a great chance for Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to impress

Alisson’s absence until November will provide Kelleher with the chance to impress clubs further ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window as the 25-year-old is expected to depart Anfield at the end of the current season following the addition of Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Irishman has always stepped up between the sticks at the Merseyside club when called upon and this time around should be no different.

In fact, given Kelleher’s pending departure, the 25-year-old will want to show off his skills to the rest of the Premier League, which will certainly benefit Arne Slot’s team short-term.