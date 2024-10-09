Exclusive: The “secret” to Arne Slot’s success at Liverpool explained by Fabrizio Romano

Arne Slot has started well at Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on what he feels could be the “secret” to Arne Slot’s early success as Liverpool manager after the former Feyenoord boss took on the difficult job of following in the footsteps of club legend Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Slot looks like a smart appointment by the Reds, and Romano has praised the work he did at Feyenoord, as well as his whole approach to settling in at Anfield as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column.

Liverpool were obviously an already strong team, even if last season ended on a bit of a low note before Klopp made his exit, but it still couldn’t have been easy for Slot to come in for his first Premier League job and make such an immediate impact.

Romano is clearly impressed by the Dutch tactician, both for his management skills and his humble approach to the job.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool success explained

“Finally on Liverpool, some fans have been asking me for insight into how Arne Slot has made such a strong start after the big challenge of replacing Jurgen Klopp. It’s certainly been a very good appointment – Slot has a good feeling with the players, but also he’s generally a very humble guy, and this was appreciated in the dressing room and also among the new directors,” Romano said.

“Apart from that, he is of course very good tactically, this is not new as already at Feyenoord we could see that he was an excellent manager, but the way he’s entered Liverpool’s world has been really appreciated. This was probably the secret of this excellent start.”

It will be interesting to see if Slot can keep this strong start going, or if there will be bigger challenges along the way, but so far the signs are very promising and it looks like this could be a big season on Merseyside.