Striker’s agents have visited Arsenal & Man United for transfer talks, one club holds the advantage

Benjamin Sesko scores against Atletico Madrid Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs showing the strongest interest in the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenia international’s agents are said to have visited both the Emirates Stadium and Old Trafford for talks in recent times, with the Gunners seemingly the club regarded as the favourites for his signature, according to Team Talk.

Sesko has shone in the Bundesliga and will surely have a fine career at one of Europe’s elite clubs at some point, with Bayern Munich also mentioned as suitors by Team Talk, though hopefully we’ll get to see the 21-year-old in the Premier League.

Arsenal look in need of a top striker to complete their current squad, with Sesko looking absolutely ideal to give Mikel Arteta a well-rounded squad that can compete for major honours.

Benjamin Sesko surely needs to choose Arsenal over Man United

Man United, by contrast, are still struggling badly and one has to wonder if Erik ten Hag will even last as manager for much longer.

The Dutch tactician has been given plenty of time to turn things around for the Red Devils, but it just hasn’t happened for him, despite also being gifted a number of expensive signings, including two top young forwards in the form of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

It might be that Sesko would be a smart signing to give United an upgrade on Hojlund and Zirkzee, but their presence in the squad might make the Leipzig man think twice about his playing opportunities there.

All in all, Arsenal would surely be the better move for Sesko, and Gunners supporters will be delighted to learn that their club seems to be in pole position for his signature.

This latest Sesko to Arsenal update is similar to what our columnist Charles Watts told us yesterday, as he provided his insight into the groundwork the north London giants had done on this deal.